NAKSHATRA: Revolutionizing Genomic Surveillance in India

The recent launch of the NAKSHATRA initiative marks a significant stride in genomic and bioinformatics data processing in India. Introduced by ICMR-NIV Pune, this state-of-the-art high-performance computing system addresses the challenges that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Naveen Kumar, Director at ICMR-NIV Pune, highlighted the transformative potential of NAKSHATRA. "This facility is a first of its kind for genomic surveillance," he noted, emphasizing its capability to analyze complex genomic sequences far more swiftly than before. The system now completes analyses in just 24-48 hours, enabling quicker response to emerging pandemic threats.

Funded under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, the NAKSHATRA HPC facility represents a critical national investment in healthcare resilience. It enhances India's ability to detect new pathogens and supports accelerated vaccine and drug development, ensuring the country is better prepared for future health crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)