Left Menu

Assam Accord Implementation: Government Reaffirms Commitment at Key Meeting

The 6th meeting of the Sub-Committee for Implementation of the Assam Accord took place in Guwahati, led by Assam Minister Atul Bora and AASU leaders. Focus centered on the implementation of Clause 6 and other recommendations aimed at protecting Assamese cultural and linguistic identity, with final reports due before August 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:40 IST
Assam Accord Implementation: Government Reaffirms Commitment at Key Meeting
Assam Minister Atul Bora (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant assembly held at Guwahati's Janata Bhawan, the Sub-Committee for Implementation of the Assam Accord convened its 6th meeting. The session, chaired by Assam Minister Atul Bora, was a testament to the state's unwavering dedication to upholding the rights and development of indigenous Assamese communities.

This meeting, esteemed for its prestigious attendance, including leaders from the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), underscored the Assam government's resolve in prioritizing the execution of the historic Assam Accord's provisions. Special attention was devoted to the 39 recommendations by the Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma Committee on Clause 6, a crucial directive safeguarding Assamese cultural integrity.

Among those present were AASU President Utpal Sarma and Chief Advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya, alongside senior government officials. As the Sub-Committee prepares its final report for the Chief Minister by August 8, discussions also touched on forming another sub-committee for Clause 7, ensuring timely and effective implementation of assigned objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025