Assam Accord Implementation: Government Reaffirms Commitment at Key Meeting

In a significant assembly held at Guwahati's Janata Bhawan, the Sub-Committee for Implementation of the Assam Accord convened its 6th meeting. The session, chaired by Assam Minister Atul Bora, was a testament to the state's unwavering dedication to upholding the rights and development of indigenous Assamese communities.

This meeting, esteemed for its prestigious attendance, including leaders from the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), underscored the Assam government's resolve in prioritizing the execution of the historic Assam Accord's provisions. Special attention was devoted to the 39 recommendations by the Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma Committee on Clause 6, a crucial directive safeguarding Assamese cultural integrity.

Among those present were AASU President Utpal Sarma and Chief Advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya, alongside senior government officials. As the Sub-Committee prepares its final report for the Chief Minister by August 8, discussions also touched on forming another sub-committee for Clause 7, ensuring timely and effective implementation of assigned objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)