Supreme Court Blocks Texas Challenge on Nuclear Waste Licensing

The U.S. Supreme Court dismissed a legal challenge by Texas and oil industry stakeholders against the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's (NRC) authorization of certain nuclear waste storage facilities. In a 6-3 decision, penned by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the court overturned a previous ruling that had invalidated the NRC's 2021 license to operate a nuclear waste facility in Texas.

The license in question was granted to Interim Storage Partners, a venture between Orano and Waste Control Specialists, for a facility in western Texas. Kavanaugh's ruling noted that Texas and its allies lacked the standing to sue as they were not parties to the NRC's initial licensing proceedings, as required by the Atomic Energy Act.

The Supreme Court's decision left the matter of the NRC's licensing authority undecided, stressing that the issue could emerge again. Dissenting Justice Neil Gorsuch argued for the challengers' right to court proceedings, indicating ongoing debate over federal agency powers. The court's conservative majority has restricted agency authority in past rulings.

