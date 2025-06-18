Air India Clarifies Causes Behind Recent Flight Disruptions

Amid a series of flight disruptions, Air India has clarified that recent cancellations and delays affecting its domestic and international operations are due to a range of factors beyond just technical issues. The airline cites operational, regulatory, and environmental challenges as key contributors to the disruptions.

In an update issued on June 18, Air India detailed various affected flights, noting causes such as severe weather, crew duty regulations, and environmental hazards. For instance, AI2491 from Mumbai to Lucknow, scheduled for June 17, was cancelled due to delays stemming from heavy rains in Delhi which disrupted crew scheduling limits.

Similarly, the London-Ahmedabad AI160 flight faced rescheduling due to night operation restrictions and duty time limitations. Meanwhile, AI188 from Toronto to Delhi was canceled due to maintenance work causing crew overruns, and AI996 from Dubai to Delhi was the sole flight confirmed canceled solely for technical issues. AI2145 bound for Bali returned due to volcanic activity reports. Air India has offered full refunds or rescheduling options and recommended checking real-time updates during ongoing disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)