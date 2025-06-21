Left Menu

International Yoga Day: Unity and Harmony on Indian Navy’s Deck

The Indian Navy and various armed forces celebrated International Yoga Day 2025 with mass yoga sessions. The Navy, along with the Eastern Naval Command, organized events onboard ships and along the Vizag coastline. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the event, emphasizing yoga's universal appeal and the unifying spirit it fosters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 19:57 IST
Navy personnel performing various yoga asanas on the deck of INS Vikramaditya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy celebrated International Yoga Day 2025 in a remarkable fashion aboard the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, where personnel performed yoga asanas. A video shared by the Navy captures this unique event set against the panoramic view of the ocean.

In a significant push towards promoting wellness, around 11,000 personnel from the Eastern Naval Command, along with their families, participated in yoga sessions on Indian Navy ships and along the picturesque Vizag coastline. The command's participation was part of 'YogAndhra 2025,' an initiative by the Ministry of Ayush and the Andhra Pradesh state government, showcasing their commitment to this global event.

Simultaneously, the Indian Army conducted a yoga session at Siachen, the world's highest battlefield, underscoring the discipline's reach across extreme terrains. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, participating in the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations, applauded the role of yoga in unifying people and praised the efforts of Andhra Pradesh's leaders for their inspired initiation of the event in Visakhapatnam, lauding their dedication to promoting health and harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

