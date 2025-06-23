Left Menu

Operation Sindhu: India's Lifeline for Citizens Amid Global Crisis

Operation Sindhu exemplifies India's commitment to citizen safety, as the Modi government orchestrates a successful evacuation of Indians from Iran amid conflict. BJP leaders laud the initiative, citing it as evidence of the nation-first policy. The operation continues with additional flights to ensure safe returns.

23-06-2025
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As tensions escalate between Iran and Israel, the Modi government's Operation Sindhu has drawn praise for its successful evacuation of Indian citizens from the conflict zone. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari hailed the initiative, highlighting the government's dedication to ensuring the safe return of Indians, no matter their global location. He emphasized the government's unwavering commitment to rescuing any Indian facing adversity.

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh echoed these sentiments, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Chugh noted India's steadfast prioritization of citizen safety during global crises, such as this one, which saw Iran open its airspace—an achievement attributed to India's foreign policy and diplomatic prowess. He described 'Operation Sindhu' as a testament to the 'nation first' approach, previously demonstrated in conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) revealed that the first evacuee group—161 Indian citizens initially moved to Amman, Jordan—would reach Delhi soon. Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, announced the scheduling of three more evacuation flights from Iran. Margherita welcomed a new batch of 285 evacuees from Mashhad at Delhi Airport, bringing the tally of Indians repatriated from Iran to 1,713, with continued efforts underway.

