Israel and Iran Edge Toward Fragile Ceasefire Amid Tensions

In a volatile confrontation, Israel and Iran stand on the precipice of a fragile ceasefire. Recent airstrikes, particularly near Tehran, have exacerbated tensions, prompting a sharp rebuke from President Trump, who called for restraint on both sides to prevent further escalation.

Despite initial violations reported shortly after the ceasefire was brokered by Trump, the global markets responded optimistically, signaling relief at the prospect of halted hostilities. However, the path forward remains uncertain as accusations fly regarding the ceasefire's legitimacy and terms.

Thus far, the potential for peace seems tenuous, with both Iran and Israel showing signs of both willingness and reluctance to engage. As Trump navigates these diplomatic waters, the Middle East watches closely to see if a lasting resolution will emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)