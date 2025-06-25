Left Menu

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's Stellar Journey: From Skies to Stars

The Indian Air Force celebrates Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's remarkable role in Ax-4, the fourth private mission to the ISS. Invoking memories of Rakesh Sharma's historic space journey, the IAF hails this mission as a significant national achievement, underscoring India's advancing prowess in space exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 14:50 IST
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's Stellar Journey: From Skies to Stars
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla (Photo/@IAF_MCC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has showered praise on Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla for his tremendous contribution to the Axiom 4 Mission, which launched towards the International Space Station from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. The IAF took to social media to commend Shukla's journey, hailing it as one fueled by the 'indomitable spirit' of IAF personnel.

This mission also rekindles memories of Squadron Leader Rakesh Sharma's groundbreaking space expedition 41 years ago. The IAF described it as a 'déjà vu moment' for India, as Group Captain Shukla sets off on a pioneering space mission, carrying the pride and heritage of the nation beyond Earth's atmosphere.

Axiom Mission 4, also known as Ax-4, embarked on its journey aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft and is the fourth private astronaut mission to the ISS. The mission, led by Peggy Whitson along with specialists from Poland and Hungary, is set to spend up to 14 days conducting scientific, outreach, and commercial activities on the orbiting laboratory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025