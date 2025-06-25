Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's Stellar Journey: From Skies to Stars

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has showered praise on Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla for his tremendous contribution to the Axiom 4 Mission, which launched towards the International Space Station from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. The IAF took to social media to commend Shukla's journey, hailing it as one fueled by the 'indomitable spirit' of IAF personnel.

This mission also rekindles memories of Squadron Leader Rakesh Sharma's groundbreaking space expedition 41 years ago. The IAF described it as a 'déjà vu moment' for India, as Group Captain Shukla sets off on a pioneering space mission, carrying the pride and heritage of the nation beyond Earth's atmosphere.

Axiom Mission 4, also known as Ax-4, embarked on its journey aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft and is the fourth private astronaut mission to the ISS. The mission, led by Peggy Whitson along with specialists from Poland and Hungary, is set to spend up to 14 days conducting scientific, outreach, and commercial activities on the orbiting laboratory.

(With inputs from agencies.)