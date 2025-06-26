Constitutional Committee Gathers Insights for Landmark Bills

The Joint Committee on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, will reconvene on July 11, 2025, at the Parliament House Annexe in New Delhi. This session aims to engage with former legal luminaries and officials, deliberating on the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, as well.

The committee's agenda includes discussions with Justice JS Kehar and Justice DY Chandrachud, both former Chief Justices of India. They will be joined by Dr EM Sudarsana Natchiappan and Dr Veerappa Moily, prominent former officials and advocates, to provide insights on the proposed bills.

Previously, Chairperson PP Chaudhary conducted consultations across several states regarding the One Nation One Election initiative. Transparency remains a priority, with the upcoming launch of a website aimed at gathering public opinion and suggestions, ensuring inclusivity in the legislative process.

