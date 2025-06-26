United Fight Against Drugs: Government's Renewed Commitment

On International Day Against Drug Abuse, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed the government's commitment to creating a drug-free India, extending greetings to those combating substance abuse. Shah praised the efforts of 'warriors and allies' in tackling what he described as the youth's 'biggest scourge.' He highlighted the central government's comprehensive strategy to dismantle drug networks and rehabilitate affected individuals.

Shah emphasized the government's aggressive stance against narco-cartels, ensuring targeted action to reintegrate addicted youth into society empathetically. He expressed hope that the day would strengthen the resolve against drug abuse's menace.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta underlined significant law enforcement efforts, noting that over 1100 arrests related to the drug trade occurred in 2025. She called for a collaborative approach involving the government, police, and society to successfully eradicate the drug menace. Observed globally since 1989, June 26 serves to increase awareness about drug-related issues and stresses the importance of preventive measures, highlighted by the theme 'The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention.'

