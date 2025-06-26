Crisis Averted: ONGC's Tactical Response to Assam Oil Well Blowout

In Assam's Sivasagar district, efforts to control a persistent gas leak from an ONGC oil well have reached a crucial stage as specialists from CUDD Pressure Control have been called in for assistance. The leak, ongoing for 15 days, signals a complex challenge for the energy giant.

Key operations involved the removal of rig materials, allowing teams unhindered access to the wellhead. Plans for a snubbing operation are underway, promising progress in resolving the crisis. Favorable weather is enhancing on-ground productivity and site logistics, according to ONGC officials.

The situation has disrupted local communities, prompting evacuations and financial aid by the Assam government. Efforts to manage the leak continue as ONGC aims for a swift resolution, balancing operational precision with environmental safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)