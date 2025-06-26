Left Menu

Crisis Averted: ONGC's Tactical Response to Assam Oil Well Blowout

For over two weeks, ONGC grappled with a gas leak at an oil well in Assam. In a coordinated effort with international experts, significant progress was made towards controlling the leak. Meanwhile, the local community faced disruptions, with interventions being implemented to manage the situation on multiple fronts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sivasagar | Updated: 26-06-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 18:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Assam's Sivasagar district, efforts to control a persistent gas leak from an ONGC oil well have reached a crucial stage as specialists from CUDD Pressure Control have been called in for assistance. The leak, ongoing for 15 days, signals a complex challenge for the energy giant.

Key operations involved the removal of rig materials, allowing teams unhindered access to the wellhead. Plans for a snubbing operation are underway, promising progress in resolving the crisis. Favorable weather is enhancing on-ground productivity and site logistics, according to ONGC officials.

The situation has disrupted local communities, prompting evacuations and financial aid by the Assam government. Efforts to manage the leak continue as ONGC aims for a swift resolution, balancing operational precision with environmental safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

