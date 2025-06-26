Left Menu

Senegal's Expanding Fiscal Deficit: A Deep Dive into 2025 Budget Revisions

Senegal's revised 2025 budget projects a fiscal deficit of 7.82% GDP, elevating from the original 7.08% estimate. This change suggests economic challenges and strategic adjustments in the nation's financial landscape. The disclosed information comes from a draft viewed by Reuters highlighting shifts in financial projections.

A recently disclosed draft document indicates that Senegal's fiscal plans for 2025 have taken a new turn. The revised budget anticipates a fiscal deficit of 7.82% of GDP, marking an increase from the previously estimated 7.08%.

This adjustment reflects the ongoing economic challenges faced by the nation, requiring strategic recalibrations in its financial outlook.

The information, shared with Reuters on Thursday, underscores significant shifts in Senegal's economic planning.

