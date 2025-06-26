Senegal's Expanding Fiscal Deficit: A Deep Dive into 2025 Budget Revisions

A recently disclosed draft document indicates that Senegal's fiscal plans for 2025 have taken a new turn. The revised budget anticipates a fiscal deficit of 7.82% of GDP, marking an increase from the previously estimated 7.08%.

This adjustment reflects the ongoing economic challenges faced by the nation, requiring strategic recalibrations in its financial outlook.

The information, shared with Reuters on Thursday, underscores significant shifts in Senegal's economic planning.

