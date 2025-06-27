MSME Optimism Soars: Navigating Growth and Digitization

Kinara Capital's latest MSME Insights report indicates robust optimism among Indian micro-small-medium enterprises (MSMEs), with 81% of surveyed business owners forecasting revenue growth within the next two years.

The comprehensive analysis highlights a trend toward formalization, as over half of the respondents are GST-registered, while also revealing a heavy reliance on cash transactions. Despite the strong growth outlook, 84.3% of MSMEs still conduct 25%-100% of their business in cash, underscoring the need for increased digitization.

Hardika Shah, Founder & CEO of Kinara Capital, emphasized the importance of digital payments to bridge the ₹30 lakh crore credit gap and boost financial transparency. The report's findings are drawn from over 9,314 MSMEs across various Indian states, shedding light on the sector's dynamic landscape.

