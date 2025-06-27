Left Menu

RBI Tightens Security on AePS Touchpoint Operators

The Reserve Bank of India has issued new directives to banks to enhance the security of Aadhaar Enabled Payments System (AePS) touchpoint operators. These measures include due diligence, ongoing monitoring, and strict KYC protocols to prevent fraud and maintain customer trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:23 IST
RBI Tightens Security on AePS Touchpoint Operators
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released new guidelines aimed at bolstering the security of the Aadhaar Enabled Payments System (AePS) by regulating the onboarding of touchpoint operators within the banking system.

Stricter due diligence processes will be required before banks can onboard AePS Touchpoint Operators (ATO), ensuring their integrity and reliability. Acquiring banks will now need to reassess ATOs who have been inactive for over three months with updated KYC procedures before they can resume transactions.

This move comes in the wake of rising fraudulent activities involving AePS, largely due to identity theft. The new regulations, first announced in February, aim to safeguard consumers and uphold trust within the system through rigorous risk management practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025