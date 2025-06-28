PM Modi Honored as 'Dharma Chakravarti' in Jain Centenary Festivities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was granted the esteemed title of 'Dharma Chakravarti' on Saturday during the centenary celebrations honoring Jain saint Acharya Shri 108 Vidyanand Ji Maharaj. Modi graciously accepted the honor, dedicating it to Maa Bharati, emphasizing cultural humility in accepting titles as 'prasad' from saints.

The centenary celebrations spearheaded by the Union Culture Ministry and the Bhagwan Mahaveer Ahimsa Bharti Trust, marked a national tribute commencing a year-long remembrance of the spiritual leader. Highlighting the historical significance, Modi recalled June 28, 1987, when Acharya Vidyanand Muniraj was titled 'Acharya', a day symbolizing Jain ideals of restraint and compassion.

During the event, Prime Minister Modi, accompanied by Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, unveiled commemorative postage stamps in memory of the revered Acharya. The centenary year, observed from June 28, 2025, to April 22, 2026, will see nationwide cultural, literary, educational, and spiritual initiatives celebrating the life and teachings of Acharya Vidyanand Ji, aiming to preserve his enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)