Left Menu

PM Modi Honored as 'Dharma Chakravarti' in Jain Centenary Festivities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was bestowed with the title 'Dharma Chakravarti' during Jain saint Acharya Shri 108 Vidyanand Ji Maharaj's centenary celebrations. Modi dedicated the title to Maa Bharati, as events initiated a year-long tribute organized by the Union Culture Ministry and Bhagwan Mahaveer Ahimsa Bharti Trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 12:57 IST
PM Modi Honored as 'Dharma Chakravarti' in Jain Centenary Festivities
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/DD News). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was granted the esteemed title of 'Dharma Chakravarti' on Saturday during the centenary celebrations honoring Jain saint Acharya Shri 108 Vidyanand Ji Maharaj. Modi graciously accepted the honor, dedicating it to Maa Bharati, emphasizing cultural humility in accepting titles as 'prasad' from saints.

The centenary celebrations spearheaded by the Union Culture Ministry and the Bhagwan Mahaveer Ahimsa Bharti Trust, marked a national tribute commencing a year-long remembrance of the spiritual leader. Highlighting the historical significance, Modi recalled June 28, 1987, when Acharya Vidyanand Muniraj was titled 'Acharya', a day symbolizing Jain ideals of restraint and compassion.

During the event, Prime Minister Modi, accompanied by Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, unveiled commemorative postage stamps in memory of the revered Acharya. The centenary year, observed from June 28, 2025, to April 22, 2026, will see nationwide cultural, literary, educational, and spiritual initiatives celebrating the life and teachings of Acharya Vidyanand Ji, aiming to preserve his enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025