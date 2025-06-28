Norris Soars to Pole Position at Austrian Grand Prix

Lando Norris showcased a remarkable recovery from his earlier incident in Canada by clinching pole position for McLaren at the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix. The impressive feat sets a positive tone for the team.

McLaren's promising performance saw teammate Oscar Piastri securing a commendable third position in qualifying, emphasizing the team's competitive edge.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc secured the second spot on the front row, while Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari clocked in at fourth, making the competition fierce for the race day ahead.