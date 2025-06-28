Norris Soars to Pole Position at Austrian Grand Prix
Lando Norris overcame previous setbacks to secure pole position for McLaren at the Austrian Grand Prix, joined by teammate Oscar Piastri in third. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc clinched the second spot on the front row, with Lewis Hamilton trailing in fourth. This marked a significant achievement for McLaren.
Lando Norris showcased a remarkable recovery from his earlier incident in Canada by clinching pole position for McLaren at the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix. The impressive feat sets a positive tone for the team.
McLaren's promising performance saw teammate Oscar Piastri securing a commendable third position in qualifying, emphasizing the team's competitive edge.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc secured the second spot on the front row, while Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari clocked in at fourth, making the competition fierce for the race day ahead.
