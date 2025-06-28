Left Menu

India's Cosmic Milestone: Group Captain Shukla's Journey to the ISS

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India's pioneer astronaut on the International Space Station, shares his awe-inspiring view of Earth, emphasizing unity and borderless humanity. Interacting with PM Modi, he reflects on India's achievements in space, urging the youth to chase dreams and embrace limitless possibilities.

Updated: 28-06-2025 21:07 IST
PM Modi interacts with Group Captain Shukla, first Indian at ISS. (Photo/NarendraModiYoutube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS), shared his perspective of seeing India from space. "India appears much grander than on the map," he remarked during a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reflecting from the ISS, Shukla highlighted India's rapid progress in space endeavors, noting the 16 daily sunrises and sunsets viewed from orbit. He emphasized that from space, Earth appears unified, devoid of visible borders, fostering a sense of global humanity.

Expressing pride in India's reach to the ISS, Shukla conveyed an emotional message to the youth, urging them to work hard and embrace a mindset of perseverance: "The sky is never the limit." He spoke in light of the ongoing Gaganyaan program, underscoring mindfulness as crucial during challenging space missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

