Swift Takedown: Fake Cops Arrested in Motorcycle Heist Near Delhi Airport

In a striking demonstration of rapid law enforcement, Delhi Police apprehended three individuals who orchestrated a daring motorcycle heist near Indira Gandhi International Airport. The culprits posed as police officers to rob the motorcycle, after stopping the victim, Amarpal Singh, a security guard, and accusing him of reckless driving at approximately 7:10 PM near the Mahipalpur underpass.

Detailed CCTV scrutiny across Palam, Airport, and Vasant Kunj areas led to the recovery of both the stolen motorcycle and the vehicle used in the crime. The pursuit pinpointed a Bajaj Enticer registered to a Shakarpur resident, Siddharth, who was quickly located and interrogated, aiding police with critical leads.

Interrogations revealed the true perpetrators: Garvit Sharma, Prashant Kumar, and Aniket Singh. The operation culminated with arrests in Kishangarh and Dashrath Puri, recovering the bike near Janak Cinema. Authorities assure firm legal action as investigations progress.