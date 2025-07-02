Automotive solutions firm Fourfront files draft IPO papers with BSE
- Country:
- India
Automotive solutions provider Fourfront on Wednesday said it has filed preliminary papers with BSE's SME platform to mobilise funds through an initial share sale.
The initial public offering is entirely a fresh issue of up to 65 lakh fresh equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each with no offer-for-sale component. The shares of the Pune-based company will be listed on the BSE's SME platform, the company said in a statement.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used towards part-financing for establishing a new manufacturing facility in Pune, funding incremental working capital requirements and investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary Fourfront Green Innovations.
The funds will also be used towards general corporate purposes.
Incorporated in 2007, Fourfront is a Tier 1 supplier of customised electro-mechanical and electronic solutions to leading original equipment manufacturers in the automotive industry, with a strategic focus on the electric vehicle segment.
It designs and manufactures a broad range of automotive electromechanical and electronics products, including switches, USB chargers, and rear-view cameras.
For the period ended December 31, 2024, Fourfront reported a revenue of Rs 70.81 crore and a profit of Rs 9.52 crore.
Beeline Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the IPO.
