Fresh vegetables from Arunachal to feed ITBP personnel

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 04-07-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 14:18 IST
Fresh vegetables from Arunachal to feed ITBP personnel
A consignment of fresh vegetables was sent to the 59th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) stationed at Nafra in Bichom district of Arunachal Pradesh to strengthen both local agriculture and the welfare of security personnel, officials said.

The first consignment was officially flagged off on Thursday by Bichom District Deputy Commissioner Bopai Puroik, they said.

Launched under the banner of ''Mission Arun Himveer'', the initiative marks the beginning of a sustained collaboration aimed at linking farmers of the state with the country's border security forces.

Mission Arun Himveer is an initiative between the Agriculture Marketing Board and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police. As part of the initiative, the state government will supply fruits, vegetables, meat, and poultry to the ITBP.

These products will be procured from local farmers, self-help groups (SHGs), farmer producer organisations and farmer cooperatives, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said earlier.

Thursday's consignment was the first step in fulfilling the objectives of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) recently signed between the ITBP and the Arunachal Pradesh Agricultural Marketing Board (APAMB).

''This is a proud moment for our district. Mission Arun Himveer will serve as a bridge between our hardworking farmers and the brave personnel safeguarding our borders,'' Puroik said.

The project has been designed to ensure a consistent and high-quality supply of locally grown vegetables to ITBP personnel deployed in remote and high-altitude posts, where fresh produce is often difficult to access.

Through this partnership, the ITBP will not only receive nutritious and fresh supplies but also contribute to the socio-economic development of the region.

By establishing a direct market link between farmers and the security forces, Mission Arun Himveer is expected to create a win-win ecosystem, empowering local farmers with a dependable source of income while simultaneously supporting the health and morale of troops serving in challenging terrains.

Officials said the initiative reflects a model of self-reliance and mutual support, promoting the vision of "Vocal for Local" by boosting regional agricultural production and supply chains.

The mission is expected to reduce logistical dependence on long supply lines and intermediaries, ensuring freshness, fair pricing, and timely delivery.

The deputy commissioner expressed confidence that the collaborative effort would not only benefit the local farming community but also strengthen civil-security relationships in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

