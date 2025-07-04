LIC launches 2 new plans

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Friday launched two new plans - Nav Jeevan Shree and Nav Jeevan Shree Single Premium.

The new plans launched are combinations of savings and protection and are specially designed to generate an adequate corpus to meet various needs of life cycle, LIC said in a statement.

While Nav Jeevan Shree facilitates regular premium to built corpus, Nav Jeevan Shree – Single Premium facilitates lump sum payment to provide for life insurance and attractive option to generate targeted corpus for individual needs, it said.

LIC's Nav Jeevan Shree is a single premium policy meant for building corpus along with providing life insurance.

In the current environment when interest rates are very volatile, these two plans provide guaranteed additions throughout the policy term, it added.

****** Muthoot Fincorp plans to raise Rs 290 crore via NCDs * Gold loan financier Muthoot FinCorp Ltd on Friday announced plan to raise Rs 290 crore through the secured and redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to fund its business growth.

The NCD issue which has opened for subscription on Friday will close on July 17, 2025, subject to early closure with prior approval of the Board of Directors, Muthoot FinCorp Ltd said in a statement.

The NCDs under the Tranche VI Issue are being offered with maturity/tenure options of 24, 36, 60 and 72 months, with monthly, annual and cumulative interest payment options, it said. Effective yield (per annum) for the NCD holders in all categories of investors ranges from 9.2 per cent to 9.8 per cent.

This offering is intended to support lending, financing and for repayment/prepayment of interest and principal on existing borrowings, and to meet general corporate requirements, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)