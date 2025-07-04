Left Menu

UPDATE 2-Peru ramps up fight against illegal mining, kicks most informal miners off permit scheme

Only 31,560 miners will remain in the program that aims to formalize them and the government will reinforce its efforts against illegal mining, minister Jorge Montero told a local radio station. The announcement came as hundreds of small-scale miners are pushing for continued operations with protests and a blockade of a key copper corridor used by major miners MMG, Glencore and Hudbay.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 22:17 IST
Peru's government has kicked 50,565 informal miners off a temporary program that allowed them to continue operations, the minister of energy and mines said on Friday. Only 31,560 miners will remain in the program that aims to formalize them and the government will reinforce its efforts against illegal mining, minister Jorge Montero told a local radio station.

The announcement came as hundreds of small-scale miners are pushing for continued operations with protests and a blockade of a key copper corridor used by major miners MMG, Glencore and Hudbay. Peru is the world's third-largest copper producer. The government said at least 45,000 of the excluded miners had not registered any activity in the last four years.

"We will strengthen our efforts to crack down on illegal mining throughout the country," Montero said. The program, called REINFO, was started in 2012 and meant to be a temporary way to formalize miners operating outside the law. It has since been extended multiple times but also criticized for enabling illegal mining that degrades the environment.

Government attempts to shutter the program have been met with fierce protests, and in late June, the government said it was extending the program until the end of 2025. Many workers have used the temporary permit to mine in prohibited areas or third-party property without having to comply with labor or environmental regulations, according to authorities and private mining companies.

This has led to deadly clashes in mining regions, leaving dozens dead in the last few years, prompting President Dina Boluarte to temporarily suspend mining in May in the country's north after 13 gold mine workers were kidnapped and killed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

