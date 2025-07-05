Left Menu

Thackeray Brothers Unite: A Historic Rally in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS leaders Uddhav and Raj Thackeray reunite after two decades at the 'Awaaz Marathicha' rally in Mumbai, opposing Hindi imposition and questioning government actions. This historic event highlights a potential new chapter for Maharashtra politics as the Thackeray brothers demonstrate unity and shared goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 14:52 IST
Thackeray Brothers Unite: A Historic Rally in Maharashtra
Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed her delight on Saturday over the unprecedented 'Awaaz Marathicha' rally, a joint event by Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), highlighting the historic reconciliation of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray after two decades. The event sparked significant excitement among the attendees.

The rally, held at the Worli Dome in Mumbai, saw the Thackeray brothers garland the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and publicly embrace, symbolizing their commitment to unity. The gathering was a protest against the Maharashtra government's decision to introduce Hindi as a third language. Uddhav Thackeray declared his intention to maintain solidarity with his brother Raj.

Amid their speeches, Uddhav Thackeray criticized the central and state governments for allegedly undercutting Maharashtra's economic backbone by shifting key establishments to Gujarat. Raj Thackeray praised the remarkable achievement of reuniting the brothers, attributing it to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The rally underscores a new chapter in the state's politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025