Thackeray Brothers Unite: A Historic Rally in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed her delight on Saturday over the unprecedented 'Awaaz Marathicha' rally, a joint event by Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), highlighting the historic reconciliation of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray after two decades. The event sparked significant excitement among the attendees.

The rally, held at the Worli Dome in Mumbai, saw the Thackeray brothers garland the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and publicly embrace, symbolizing their commitment to unity. The gathering was a protest against the Maharashtra government's decision to introduce Hindi as a third language. Uddhav Thackeray declared his intention to maintain solidarity with his brother Raj.

Amid their speeches, Uddhav Thackeray criticized the central and state governments for allegedly undercutting Maharashtra's economic backbone by shifting key establishments to Gujarat. Raj Thackeray praised the remarkable achievement of reuniting the brothers, attributing it to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The rally underscores a new chapter in the state's politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)