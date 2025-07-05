Left Menu

REC Limited Energizes Kaziranga with CSR Boost

REC Limited has pledged Rs 5.3 crore under its CSR initiative to support Assam's Kaziranga National Park. The funds aim to upgrade solar power and drinking water facilities in over 120 anti-poaching camps, enhancing conditions for forest staff and aiding in conservation efforts.

Updated: 05-07-2025 15:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

REC Limited, a 'Maharatna' company under the Ministry of Power, has committed to enhancing facilities at Kaziranga National Park in Assam. The initiative is part of its CSR efforts to improve working conditions for frontline forest staff.

With REC's pledged amount of Rs 5.3 crore, the park's anti-poaching camps will see significant upgrades in solar power and drinking water facilities. This effort supports the conservation of the UNESCO World Heritage site, ensuring that the forest staff have better resources to carry out their essential duties.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressed his appreciation for REC's contribution towards preserving the iconic park. This collaboration underlines REC's pivotal role in the government's power sector initiatives, promoting sustainable energy solutions and conservation projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

