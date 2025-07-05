Left Menu

High-Level Talks to Combat Air Pollution in NCR: CAQM Leads the Charge

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) led significant high-level reviews with Haryana and Punjab officials to tackle air pollution. The focus was on reducing paddy stubble burning, implementing biomass pellets in industrial practices, and improving vehicular emissions through strategic planning and interdepartmental coordination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 19:47 IST
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), chaired by Rajesh Verma, convened two high-level meetings on July 3 to accelerate efforts against air pollution in the NCR and adjoining areas. Senior officials from Haryana and Punjab joined the discussions, which aimed to bolster interdepartmental coordination and assess sectoral measures.

The Haryana State Government's action plan was scrutinized, focusing on eliminating paddy stubble burning by 2025, integrating biomass pellets in brick kilns, and adhering to emission norms by thermal power plants. The discussions also revolved around road dust mitigation, vehicular emission controls, and facilitating cleaner mobility models, including automated systems and restrictions on polluting vehicles.

Simultaneously, the Punjab Government's plans underwent assessment, with recommendations for eliminating stubble burning and enforcing biomass usage. Discussions emphasized transitioning to cleaner transport fuels and collaborative execution of statutory directives. Field visits followed on July 4, offering insights into technological strides in ex-situ paddy stubble management, encouraging further cooperation and action to improve regional air quality.

