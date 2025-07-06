Left Menu

External Explosive Device Likely Behind Greek Oil Tanker Blast

An external explosive device likely caused the blast on Greek oil tanker Vilamoura as it sailed off the Libyan coast. The incident, under investigation, resulted in damage to the tanker's engine room. The vessel has reached safety in Greece with its crew unharmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 21:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An initial investigation points to an external explosive device causing the blast on the Greek oil tanker Vilamoura while it sailed off the Libyan coast last week, according to the operator TMS Tankers.

The Marshall Islands-flagged Vilamoura was en route to Gibraltar with one million barrels of oil from the Libyan port of Zuetina when the explosion occurred in the engine room. Early findings suggest the blast led to a fracture of the ship's side shell and subsequent flooding.

Maritime security sources indicated a limpet mine might have been used, marking the fifth such attack on commercial shipping in the area recently. Despite losing maneuverability, the vessel was towed to Greece safely, where its crew remains in good condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

