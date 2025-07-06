External Explosive Device Likely Behind Greek Oil Tanker Blast

An initial investigation points to an external explosive device causing the blast on the Greek oil tanker Vilamoura while it sailed off the Libyan coast last week, according to the operator TMS Tankers.

The Marshall Islands-flagged Vilamoura was en route to Gibraltar with one million barrels of oil from the Libyan port of Zuetina when the explosion occurred in the engine room. Early findings suggest the blast led to a fracture of the ship's side shell and subsequent flooding.

Maritime security sources indicated a limpet mine might have been used, marking the fifth such attack on commercial shipping in the area recently. Despite losing maneuverability, the vessel was towed to Greece safely, where its crew remains in good condition.

