Controversial Camps Proposal Stirs Gaza Debate

The U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) proposed building 'Humanitarian Transit Areas' to house Palestinians, a controversial plan reviewed by Reuters shows. Intended to replace Hamas control, the $2 billion initiative was submitted to the Trump administration but faces significant backlash.

The proposal outlines voluntary camps for Palestinians to 'deradicalize' and perhaps relocate, aligning with Trump's vision of transforming Gaza. Despite the plan's extensive details, including potential locations in Egypt and Cyprus, GHF denies submitting the document, focusing solely on food distribution.

Humanitarian experts express alarm, arguing there's no 'voluntary' displacement in conflict zones. The idea to relocate Palestinians, amidst heightened tensions following recent violence in the region, remains debated, with concerns over manipulation by interested parties and violation of humanitarian standards.

