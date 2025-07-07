RSS All India Pracharak Meeting Sets Vision for Centenary Celebrations

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:44 IST
RSS leader Sunil Ambekar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant conclave held at Keshav Kunj in Delhi, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) wrapped up its three-day All India Pracharak Meeting on July 6. The assembly, which started on July 4, was chiefly focused on strategizing for the centenary year celebrations, scheduled to commence nationwide in October. However, it also veered into discussions about global concerns, including the series of attacks on Hindu temples in Canada and the U.S., and the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh.

The conclave came against the backdrop of a fiery language controversy between Maharashtra and Karnataka. RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, Sunil Ambekar, reiterated the organization's established position that all Indian languages hold national importance, emphasizing primary education should be in native languages. This statement was issued amidst viral incidents in Maharashtra involving language-related assaults, and is consistent with the RSS's philosophy amid debates over Hindi's imposition.

Sunil Ambekar also touched on the evolving situation in Manipur, noting that a phase of normalcy is returning after previous unrest. Collaborative dialogues are seen as the path to lasting peace. Further discussions also highlighted RSS's outreach strategy for its centenary year, aiming at an unprecedented grassroots connection with citizens nationwide through seminars and expanded organizational presence. Additionally, Operation Sindoor and efforts to diminish linguistic and caste divides in India were on the agenda, highlighting the Sangh's commitment to social harmony and unity.

