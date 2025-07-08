Wall Collapse in Madhya Pradesh Highlights Infrastructure Vulnerabilities

A fatal wall collapse at Sharma Dhaba, near Bageshwar Dham in Gadha village, Chhatarpur, has left one dead and 10 injured. The incident, attributed to heavy rainfall, was reported by CMHO R P Gupta, who confirmed the casualties and detailed the ongoing medical response.

Following immediate first-aid and preliminary diagnosis, serious cases among the injured are undergoing further testing. The medical team remains vigilant, ready to refer patients if necessary. Heavy rains continue to challenge the region's infrastructure, as evidenced by a similar collapse of a culvert on a state highway in Narsinghpur district.

This recent series of weather-induced structural failures highlights broader concerns surrounding construction practices and public safety. In Himachal Pradesh, protests have erupted demanding accountability from construction companies and highlighting the need for immediate reforms to prevent environmental damage and safeguard against future disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)