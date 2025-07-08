Left Menu

Delhi Nightlife Chaos: Assaults and Arrests Unfold Dramatically

Two separate violent incidents rocked Delhi: one at a prominent nightclub, and another following road rage, leading to multiple arrests. In the first, club bouncers allegedly assaulted party-goers. In the second, a tempo driver died after a brawl, resulting in the apprehension of three suspects linked to the case.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In the heart of Delhi's nightlife, a shocking incident erupted at a high-end nightclub situated within a five-star hotel on Ashoka Road. In the early hours of July 1, Vijay Malhotra, 23, and his cousin, Shashi Jaggi, attended a party when an altercation over restroom conditions escalated. As per Malhotra's complaint, filed at the Connaught Place police station, the argument with club staff spiraled out of control, culminating in two bouncers reportedly assaulting him. When Jaggi attempted to intervene, she too fell victim to the attack. Reports state that both victims were threatened and forcibly ejected from the premises. An official FIR has been lodged, and the Delhi Police have indicated the matter is under thorough investigation.

In a separate, yet equally disturbing account, Delhi Police successfully apprehended three men linked to the death of a tempo driver in a road rage incident near Mori Gate on June 30. According to the complaint by Gokran, an associate of the deceased, Bunty, the altercation started due to erratic driving. The situation escalated into a violent confrontation where Bunty suffered grievous injuries leading to his death. Swift action by law enforcement resulted in the registration of a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Kashmere Gate police precinct, with an investigation underway.

CCTV footage played a pivotal role in unearthing evidence related to the deadly assault. The footage identified three assailants engaging in the attack before fleeing the scene. Their movements were meticulously tracked back to their activities earlier in the evening, including the purchase of liquor. This led to the arrest of Ritesh Kumar, followed by the capture of his accomplices, Anil and Vicky, who were detained based on Kumar's confession and verified through evidence gathered around the Lahori Gate Chowk. The incident underscores the need for vigilance and swift justice within the bustling streets of the capital.

