Border Unrest: Mizoram Faces Influx Amid Myanmar Conflict

In a response to intense clashes between the Chinland Defence Force-Hualngoram and the Chin National Defence Force in Myanmar, Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles have been deployed along the Indo-Myanmar border to prevent any security breaches, as confirmed by Mizoram Home Minister Pu K Sapdanga. The violent conflict, which erupted on the night of July 5 in Khawmawi, a border village in Myanmar, has forced a large number of civilians to seek refuge in Mizoram's Zokhawthar border area.

According to Minister K Sapdanga, the Mizoram government is keeping a vigilant eye on the evolving situation. Police and Assam Rifles are actively patrolling the border to ensure security. The Young Mizo Association (YMA) is making provisions for temporary accommodations, while the Champhai District Deputy Commissioner has been directed to commence relief operations for the thousands who have fled the conflict.

Despite the Indian government's regulations requiring proper registration and identification from Myanmar entrants, Minister Sapdanga expressed concerns about the feasibility for those escaping the violence. Instances of military personnel crossing into Indian territory have occurred before, but the current surge through Zokhawthar is particularly alarming. Both CDF-Hualngoram and CNDF belong to the broader Zohnathlak ethnic group, introducing further complexities to the border security dynamics.

Minister Sapdanga highlighted apprehensions regarding these armed groups located close to Mizoram's border. In the past, refugees often spread out across Mizoram, but are now being advised to remain in Zokhawthar. He mentioned local volunteers and organizations like the YMA are actively aiding the displaced, with several Mizoram MLAs also coordinating relief efforts.

The state government urges for peaceful negotiations between the conflicting factions to avoid further escalation and safeguard civilian lives. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)