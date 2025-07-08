Left Menu

DCNT Global Unveils Game-Changing Battery Energy Storage Plant in Pune

DCNT Global has launched its battery energy storage system (BESS) plant in Pune, India, with a capacity of three gigawatt-hours. Slated to begin production in 2025, the facility aligns with India's renewable energy goals, contributing to its National Solar Mission and Green Energy Corridor initiatives.

Innovative energy solutions provider DCNT Global has announced the commissioning of its state-of-the-art battery energy storage system (BESS) plant located in Khed City, Chakan, Pune. The plant boasts a substantial capacity of three gigawatt-hours, underscoring a significant stride towards India's sustainable energy ambitions.

Scheduled to begin operations in the third quarter of 2025, the automated facility is strategically positioned within Pune's bustling industrial zone. It is equipped with advanced automation technologies, paving the way for high-efficiency and sustainable energy storage solutions in the region.

DCNT Global's initiative aligns with the nation's renewable energy targets, as India aims to add 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030. Managing Director Umesh Sahay emphasized the plant's role in contributing to cleaner, resilient energy, supporting national missions such as the National Solar Mission and Green Energy Corridor.

