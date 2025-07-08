Trump's Tariff Tangle: Global Trade Tensions Escalate

This week, President Donald Trump has intensified his trade war approach, threatening to implement significantly higher tariffs on 14 countries starting August 1. The move is part of the U.S. administration's strategy to secure new trade deals, though only limited agreements with the UK and Vietnam have been reached so far.

The European Union, a major trade partner of the U.S., aims to settle a deal before this deadline, with ongoing talks addressing tariff rebalancing and concessions on key exports like aircraft, medical supplies, and spirits. The EU proposes favorable terms for its automakers with substantial U.S. operations.

Concurrently, countries such as Japan, South Korea, and India are seeking to renegotiate terms to protect their major industries. The situation is echoed across Asia, with nations like Indonesia and Thailand offering tariff concessions and new purchases from the U.S. in hopes of softening impending tariff hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)