Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tangle: Global Trade Tensions Escalate

President Donald Trump intensifies his trade war by imposing higher tariffs on numerous countries. Despite aiming for agreements across the globe, the U.S. has only achieved limited deals with the UK and Vietnam. Various nations including the EU, Japan, and India are negotiating to mitigate these economic measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 20:48 IST
Trump's Tariff Tangle: Global Trade Tensions Escalate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

This week, President Donald Trump has intensified his trade war approach, threatening to implement significantly higher tariffs on 14 countries starting August 1. The move is part of the U.S. administration's strategy to secure new trade deals, though only limited agreements with the UK and Vietnam have been reached so far.

The European Union, a major trade partner of the U.S., aims to settle a deal before this deadline, with ongoing talks addressing tariff rebalancing and concessions on key exports like aircraft, medical supplies, and spirits. The EU proposes favorable terms for its automakers with substantial U.S. operations.

Concurrently, countries such as Japan, South Korea, and India are seeking to renegotiate terms to protect their major industries. The situation is echoed across Asia, with nations like Indonesia and Thailand offering tariff concessions and new purchases from the U.S. in hopes of softening impending tariff hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025