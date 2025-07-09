Left Menu

Language Politics Escalate: Congress and Shiv Sena Accuse BJP of Polarization

Amid Maharashtra's language controversy, Congress's Harshwardhan Sapkal and Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray accuse BJP of polarizing language and spreading hatred. Sapkal argues secularism is essential for unity, while Thackeray warns against BJP's divisive tactics ahead of elections, questioning BJP's stance in Maharashtra's protests and cultural integrity.

Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The ongoing language controversy in Maharashtra has taken a sharp turn with state Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal launching an attack on the BJP, accusing them of polarizing the linguistic landscape. Sapkal claims that the BJP's agenda is aimed at undermining secularism, crucial for the country's cultural unity.

Highlighting BJP's past acts of division involving caste and religion, Sapkal expressed concerns over their current focus on language. He emphasized the connection between secularism and India's 'Unity in Diversity', warning that BJP's alleged interference threatens these principles.

Adding his voice, Aaditya Thackeray criticized the detention of MNS workers, condemning BJP's 'anti-Marathi' stance. Denouncing their alleged attempt to fuel discord in Maharashtra, Thackeray predicted failure of BJP's strategies, especially concerning upcoming Bihar and BMC elections.

