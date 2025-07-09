Left Menu

Mizoram in Turmoil: Monsoon Landslides Paralyze State

Mizoram faces a severe monsoon season as 846 landslides impact infrastructure and daily life. Aizawl and Lunglei districts are hardest hit, with blocked roads and destroyed homes. Local authorities, communities, and NGOs work tirelessly to restore normalcy. The state remains vigilant amidst ongoing rainfall and looming crisis.

  • Country:
  • India

Monsoon rains have unleashed a crisis in Mizoram, where the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) reports 846 landslides since May 24, heavily disrupting infrastructure and daily life. A recent report, released Wednesday at 4:00 PM, highlights Aizawl as the hardest hit, suffering 127 landslides and significant infrastructure destruction.

Lunglei district has become the latest hotspot, with new landslides severing vital transport links and leaving travelers stranded. According to official sources, Champhai, Lunglei, and Serchhip districts reported new incidents on Wednesday, exacerbating an already dire situation. Local accounts confirm persistent rainfall is triggering landslides, obstructing inter-district connections.

Since May 24, the impact across Mizoram includes 389 road blockages and hundreds of destroyed homes. Disaster response teams, aided by local communities and NGOs, are relentlessly working to clear debris and restore connectivity, despite ongoing rain complicating efforts.

Authorities urge residents, particularly in landslide-prone areas, to limit travel and heed safety advisories. Relief supplies and medical aid are reaching those displaced. A high-level state government review meeting is on the horizon to strategize further disaster response, as continued rains keep the state on high alert.

