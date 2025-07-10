Left Menu

Urgent Diplomatic Push to Save Indian Nurse from Yemeni Execution

CPI MP Sandosh Kumar urges External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to intervene and prevent the execution of Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse sentenced to death in Yemen. Facing allegations of murder, her case highlights legal and humanitarian concerns, as the Indian government explores diplomatic solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 13:32 IST
Urgent Diplomatic Push to Save Indian Nurse from Yemeni Execution
CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent appeal to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Sandosh Kumar has called for urgent diplomatic intervention to save Nimisha Priya, an Indian national sentenced to death in Yemen. Priya's execution, scheduled for July 16, has sparked public outcry over the apparent lack of legal safeguards.

Kumar underscored the dire circumstances surrounding Priya, a nurse from Kerala who faced abuse and coercion during her time in Yemen. He expressed concern over India's inability to provide formal diplomatic support due to not having relations with Yemen. In his plea, Kumar stressed the importance of the Indian government's immediate involvement.

The CPI has been advocating for Priya's family, urging exploration of the Yemeni legal option of 'diyat' or blood money for negotiating her release. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed its awareness of the situation and voiced its commitment to exhausting all diplomatic avenues available. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stressed the urgency and ongoing governmental efforts in resolving the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025