Urgent Diplomatic Push to Save Indian Nurse from Yemeni Execution

In a fervent appeal to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Sandosh Kumar has called for urgent diplomatic intervention to save Nimisha Priya, an Indian national sentenced to death in Yemen. Priya's execution, scheduled for July 16, has sparked public outcry over the apparent lack of legal safeguards.

Kumar underscored the dire circumstances surrounding Priya, a nurse from Kerala who faced abuse and coercion during her time in Yemen. He expressed concern over India's inability to provide formal diplomatic support due to not having relations with Yemen. In his plea, Kumar stressed the importance of the Indian government's immediate involvement.

The CPI has been advocating for Priya's family, urging exploration of the Yemeni legal option of 'diyat' or blood money for negotiating her release. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed its awareness of the situation and voiced its commitment to exhausting all diplomatic avenues available. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stressed the urgency and ongoing governmental efforts in resolving the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)