Gujarat Bridge Tragedy Sparks High-Level Inquiry

In a decisive move following the tragic collapse of the Mujpur-Gambhira bridge, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has ordered a comprehensive inquiry. The collapse, which occurred on the bridge connecting Vadodara and Anand, has led to the suspension of four engineers involved with the bridge's maintenance and inspection. Experts have been deployed to conduct a meticulous investigation into the site.

The tragic event claimed the lives of 15 individuals, with rescue operations underway to find four others still missing. Both the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been hard at work, conducting searches up to 4 kilometers downstream, as adverse weather conditions complicate efforts. Vehicles remain stuck in the debris, further complicating the rescue process.

Amidst this calamity, Congress leaders have sharply criticized the BJP-led government, attributing the tragedy to systemic failures and alleged corruption. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has voiced concerns over what he describes as a 'leadership crisis.' The state now faces stringent scrutiny over its infrastructure oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)