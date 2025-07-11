Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Impact on U.S. Markets

U.S. stock index futures dipped as President Trump announced plans for new tariffs, causing uncertainty in the markets ahead of earnings season. Despite the market turbulence, a sense of investor resilience has emerged. Cryptocurrency stocks rose amid record bitcoin highs, and economic data releases are expected next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 15:20 IST
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Impact on U.S. Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures took a hit on Friday following President Donald Trump's latest tariff announcements, creating unease among investors as the earnings season begins next week.

Trump declared a 35% tariff on Canadian imports and hinted at 15-20% tariffs on other nations, raising the stakes from the existing 10% baseline rate. The European Union is on alert for formal communication from Washington as it attempts to negotiate a new deal.

Despite the tariff-induced market jitters, cryptocurrency stocks surged with bitcoin reaching record highs. Investors remain focused on next week's economic reports, including inflation and retail sales data, alongside corporate earnings from major Wall Street banks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025