UK's FTSE 100 Dips Amid Growth Concerns and Tariff Tensions

On Friday, the UK's leading financial index, the FTSE 100, experienced a downturn as uncertainty loomed over domestic economic growth and the potential impact of U.S. tariff policies.

Despite a 0.4% dip, the FTSE 100 achieved its most substantial weekly rise in two months, buoyed by a surge in metal prices following President Donald Trump's tariff announcements on imported copper. Economic data revealed an unexpected contraction in the UK economy for a second consecutive month, raising alarm for the government grappling with global challenges.

Market sentiment anticipates a possible interest rate cut by the Bank of England next month, with traders weighing in a substantial likelihood of a 25 basis point reduction, influenced by Trump's tariff plans targeting Canada and other partners. Meanwhile, energy giant BP saw a 3.4% share rise due to optimistic production forecasts.

