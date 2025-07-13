Major Advances in Deocha Pachami's Coal Mining Initiative

The West Bengal Power Development Corporation Ltd (WBPDCL) is moving swiftly to appoint a mine developer and operator for the massive Deocha Pachami coal block in Birbhum district. Opened to a global tender, the project has caught the attention of six companies, including a significant player from Poland.

The project, anticipated as the world's second-largest coal mining venture, commands an investment forecast of Rs 35,000 crore, according to state projections. WBPDCL's Chairman and Managing Director P B Salim confirmed the developments, underscoring the project's alignment to West Bengal's energy agenda.

With underground mining being the only viable solution due to prevalent land acquisition challenges, efforts to liaison with stakeholders remain crucial for progress. Notwithstanding challenges like basalt rock overlays and fault lines, WBPDCL remains committed to pushing forward. The corporation's advancement is essential for regional energy security and economic growth.

