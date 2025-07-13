Left Menu

Pushing for Integrity: Dhami's Vision for a Corruption-Free Uttarakhand

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasizes his commitment to a corruption-free Uttarakhand, urging public participation in achieving transparency and accountability. Over 200 arrests have been made as part of the campaign, supported by technological innovations and firm legislative actions, in a bid to create a culturally rich, developed state.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami at felicitation event in Dehradun (Photo/X/@pushkardhami). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a felicitation ceremony in Dehradun on Sunday, organized by religious and social organizations, as a testament to his efforts towards a corruption-free Uttarakhand. At the event, Dhami administered an oath for a corruption-free state, highlighting public support as the campaign's backbone.

Dhami stated that the 'Abhinandan Samaroh' ceremony signifies not only an honor but also the realization of a corruption-free Uttarakhand for its 1.25 crore citizens. He emphasized that victory over corruption is a collective win tied to public trust, integrity, and youth expectations, underpinned by a 'Zero Tolerance' policy supported by technology.

The Chief Minister detailed steps including strict measures against corruption, such as online transfers, a CM helpline, and stringent anti-copying laws. He reported that over 200 individuals faced arrest for corrupt practices. Additionally, initiatives like implementing the Uniform Civil Code and tackling issues such as land and love jihad underscore the state's commitment to accountability.

