Tragic Discovery: Missing Delhi Student's Body Found in Yamuna

In a tragic end to a six-day search, the body of Sneha Debnath, a 19-year-old student at Delhi University, was recovered from the Yamuna River near the Signature Bridge in Delhi. The discovery was confirmed by the Tripura Chief Minister's office on Sunday.

The swift response from the Tripura Chief Minister's Office and cooperation from the Delhi Police were pivotal in the recovery of Debnath's body. Preliminary investigations point towards suicide, as a note found by the family indicated her intent to jump from the bridge, though authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the circumstances and reasons behind the tragedy.

The student's disappearance had triggered immediate intervention and a vigorous search operation coordinated by the Tripura Chief Minister's Office, Delhi Police, and the National Disaster Response Force. Expressing profound grief, Tripura CM Manik Saha extended condolences to Debnath's family and ensured full support and a comprehensive investigation into the incident.