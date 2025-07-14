Protest Erupts After Court Voids Teachers' Jobs in West Bengal

The political climate in West Bengal has intensified as a mass protest erupted following a landmark judicial decision affecting the livelihoods of many educators. Teachers who lost their positions as a result of the Calcutta High Court's 2024 verdict rallied under the 'Nabanno Abhiyan' march in Howrah, accusing the state of injustice.

The court's ruling declared the entire recruitment process initiated in 2016 null and void, impacting appointments in state-run secondary and higher secondary schools. The Supreme Court upheld the verdict, highlighting widespread manipulations and fraud in the West Bengal School Service Commission's procedures, leaving the status of many without resolution.

Protesters are urging Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to intervene, demanding compensation for lost wages and questioning the legitimacy of their dismissal. The atmosphere remains tense as the call for transparency and justice gains traction amidst public outcry and ongoing scrutiny of the state government's practices. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)