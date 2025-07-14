Left Menu

Protest Erupts After Court Voids Teachers' Jobs in West Bengal

Teachers in West Bengal, dismissed following a 2024 court ruling invalidating their appointments, launched the 'Nabanno Abhiyan' protest. The Calcutta High Court decision, upheld by the Supreme Court, cited manipulated recruitment processes. The protesters demand justice from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s government, seeking restoration and salary refunds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 19:29 IST
Protest Erupts After Court Voids Teachers' Jobs in West Bengal
SSC teacher's protest (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political climate in West Bengal has intensified as a mass protest erupted following a landmark judicial decision affecting the livelihoods of many educators. Teachers who lost their positions as a result of the Calcutta High Court's 2024 verdict rallied under the 'Nabanno Abhiyan' march in Howrah, accusing the state of injustice.

The court's ruling declared the entire recruitment process initiated in 2016 null and void, impacting appointments in state-run secondary and higher secondary schools. The Supreme Court upheld the verdict, highlighting widespread manipulations and fraud in the West Bengal School Service Commission's procedures, leaving the status of many without resolution.

Protesters are urging Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to intervene, demanding compensation for lost wages and questioning the legitimacy of their dismissal. The atmosphere remains tense as the call for transparency and justice gains traction amidst public outcry and ongoing scrutiny of the state government's practices. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025