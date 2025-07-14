Wall Street Holds Its Breath Amid Mixed Signals

Wall Street saw uneven trading on Monday as investors largely dismissed President Trump's latest tariff threats, redirecting their attention to a week teeming with economic data and the onset of the second-quarter earnings season.

President Trump heightened trade tensions over the weekend, declaring a 30% tariff on most imports from the EU and Mexico from August 1, putting pressure on last-minute trade agreements. The EU has paused retaliatory measures until early August, clinging to hopes of a negotiated peace. The White House disclosed that discussions with the EU, Canada, and Mexico are still ongoing.

Investors seemed unfazed by Trump's frequent tariff threats, focusing instead on the second-quarter earnings kickoff, with Wall Street's banks expected to report on Tuesday. The S&P 500 and the Dow saw little movement, while the tech-centered Nasdaq rose by 0.16%. Chipmakers, including Micron and Intel, faced losses. Meanwhile, RBC Capital Markets raised its S&P 500 year-end target, reflecting investor optimism.