China Sets Sights on New Climate Plan Ahead of COP30

Chinese authorities have conveyed to the European Union their intention to produce a new national strategy to combat climate change by autumn, according to EU's climate chief Teresa Ribera. Both China and the EU did not meet the February deadline set by the United Nations for submitting updated climate targets.

After discussions with Chinese officials in Beijing, Ribera revealed that both parties are crafting their nationally determined contributions ahead of the COP30 climate summit scheduled for November. 'They are committed to an NDC that encompasses the entire economy and all greenhouse gases,' Ribera, responsible for EU climate policies, remarked.

China's foreign ministry reiterated the nation's active engagement with the U.N. climate framework, with President Xi Jinping having promised a new target before COP30. Meanwhile, the EU proposed a 2040 climate target, which is under negotiation among its members. Most nations remain silent on new climate plans.