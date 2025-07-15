Left Menu

China Sets Sights on New Climate Plan Ahead of COP30

Chinese officials have informed the EU of their plans to introduce a new national plan to address climate change by autumn. Both China and the EU missed the UN's February deadline for revised climate targets. Discussions continue as COP30 approaches, with expectations for updated commitments to reduce emissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 14:10 IST
China Sets Sights on New Climate Plan Ahead of COP30
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese authorities have conveyed to the European Union their intention to produce a new national strategy to combat climate change by autumn, according to EU's climate chief Teresa Ribera. Both China and the EU did not meet the February deadline set by the United Nations for submitting updated climate targets.

After discussions with Chinese officials in Beijing, Ribera revealed that both parties are crafting their nationally determined contributions ahead of the COP30 climate summit scheduled for November. 'They are committed to an NDC that encompasses the entire economy and all greenhouse gases,' Ribera, responsible for EU climate policies, remarked.

China's foreign ministry reiterated the nation's active engagement with the U.N. climate framework, with President Xi Jinping having promised a new target before COP30. Meanwhile, the EU proposed a 2040 climate target, which is under negotiation among its members. Most nations remain silent on new climate plans.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025