Left Menu

Fractal's Strategic Capital Move Ahead of IPO

IPO-bound Fractal's shareholders have secured USD 172 million in a secondary sale, valuing the company at USD 2.4 billion. The significant share sale, primarily by Apax Partners, sets the stage for Fractal's upcoming IPO filing with Sebi. No new funds were injected into the company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 21:34 IST
Fractal's Strategic Capital Move Ahead of IPO
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic financial maneuver, Fractal's shareholders have successfully raised USD 172 million, valuing the enterprise at USD 2.4 billion, sources familiar with the situation revealed.

Previously, the analytics company obtained USD 685 million from investors including TA, TPG, and Apax, as per market research by Tracxn. The current transaction is entirely secondary, indicating no fresh capital infusion into Fractal, according to the insider information. Attempts to receive comments from the company went unanswered.

The lion's share of this transaction was attributed to Apax Partners, who capitalized on the secondary sale as Fractal prepares to proceed with drafting documentation for a planned initial public offering with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025