Nepal Powers Ahead: Unveiling Ambitions for Energy Independence by 2035

Nepal is set to host the Power Summit 2025 this September to bolster its energy development strategy, as announced by Ganesh Karki, president of the Independent Power Producers' Association of Nepal (IPPAN).

The summit's goal is to facilitate the implementation of Nepal's energy roadmap, which envisions the generation of an additional 25,000 megawatts of electricity over the next decade. Currently, Nepal produces 3,500 MW, with an aim to reach 28,500 MW by 2035. The event will gather investors, government officials, experts, and stakeholders from over 30 countries to engage in policy debates, share success stories, and exchange insights.

During the inaugural of IPPAN's 23rd annual meeting, Karki urged the government to grant a 10-year tax exemption to new hydropower projects, liberalize policies, and reform procedures to attract investment. Energy Minister Deepak Khadka encouraged private sector investment in transmission lines, while former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba advocated for an investor-friendly environment.

