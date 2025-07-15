Left Menu

Nepal Powers Ahead: Unveiling Ambitions for Energy Independence by 2035

Nepal will host Power Summit 2025 to advance its energy roadmap, aiming to generate 28,500 MW by 2035. The event will attract global stakeholders to discuss policy, investments, and hydropower prospects. Calls for tax incentives and policy reform feature prominently in industry leaders' recommendations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 15-07-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:18 IST
Nepal Powers Ahead: Unveiling Ambitions for Energy Independence by 2035
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal is set to host the Power Summit 2025 this September to bolster its energy development strategy, as announced by Ganesh Karki, president of the Independent Power Producers' Association of Nepal (IPPAN).

The summit's goal is to facilitate the implementation of Nepal's energy roadmap, which envisions the generation of an additional 25,000 megawatts of electricity over the next decade. Currently, Nepal produces 3,500 MW, with an aim to reach 28,500 MW by 2035. The event will gather investors, government officials, experts, and stakeholders from over 30 countries to engage in policy debates, share success stories, and exchange insights.

During the inaugural of IPPAN's 23rd annual meeting, Karki urged the government to grant a 10-year tax exemption to new hydropower projects, liberalize policies, and reform procedures to attract investment. Energy Minister Deepak Khadka encouraged private sector investment in transmission lines, while former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba advocated for an investor-friendly environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025