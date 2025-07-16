Left Menu

Tesla Drives Into India's Electric Future With Model Y Launch in Mumbai

Tesla has officially entered the Indian market with the launch of its Model Y electric SUV in Mumbai. This move signifies Maharashtra's growing appeal as an industry-friendly state, underscored by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's endorsement. The Model Y boasts impressive range and advanced features, marking Tesla's strategic expansion in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:49 IST
Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde took a ride in the Tesla car outside the Vidhan Bhavan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took a notable Tesla ride outside Vidhan Bhavan as the company unveiled its Model Y electric SUV in the Indian market, marking a significant step in the country's automotive landscape. The launch is seen as a testament to Maharashtra's burgeoning reputation as an industry-conducive state.

Shinde highlighted Maharashtra's investor-friendly environment, bolstered by its superior infrastructure and leading foreign direct investment figures. The inauguration of the 'Tesla Experience Centre' at Bandra Kurla Complex by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis further solidified the state's commitment to electric mobility and international investment.

The Model Y introduces impressive features, such as a range of 500 kilometers per charge and rapid acceleration, reinforcing Tesla's position in the market. Its debut, complete with advanced capabilities like robust charging infrastructure and high-end infotainment systems, positions Maharashtra as a key player in India's electric vehicle evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

