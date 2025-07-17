Reviving the Tangkhul Treasure: Haofa Dogs Amid Growing Interest

In the serene Tangkhul region, the Haofa dog breed, known for its sharp hunting instincts and loyalty, is witnessing a resurgence in popularity. This indigenous breed, cherished for generations by local hunters, has caught the attention of both dog enthusiasts and security agencies.

The Haofa, primarily found in the Ukhrul district, is celebrated for its exceptional sense of smell and versatility as both a guard and hunting dog. President of the Phungcham Haofa Lover Association, Tenno, highlights its uniqueness, noting, "Haofa is found only in this region and nowhere else." Yet, its pure lineage is under threat, with only dedicated breeders in Phungcham village preserving its genetic purity.

With growing interest, institutions like the Assam Rifles are procuring Haofas for their potential in service roles. Manipur dog lover Yangpen Yangya emphasizes its suitability for urban security, citing its loyalty and protective nature. Emphasizing Haofa's cultural value, the Department of Animal Sciences has initiated its documentation for national recognition, aiming to preserve and promote this unique breed.

