Assam Deputy Speaker Accuses Rahul Gandhi Amidst Police Attack Allegations

Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin blamed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for inciting encroachers, following an attack on police in Goalpara district. He claims Gandhi's promise to provide land to the landless has emboldened miscreants. Congress, he says, endangers law and order, fearing Assam's development under BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 13:52 IST
Assam Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Dr Numal Momin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a violent confrontation in Assam's Goalpara district, Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin has pointed fingers at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly inciting the attackers. The incident occurred shortly after police and forest department personnel engaged in routine patrolling faced aggression from miscreants in the Paikan Reserve Forest area.

Momin alleges that Gandhi's recent promise to allocate land and housing to the landless when Congress comes to power encourages unlawful activities. He condemns Congress for engaging in appeasement politics and claims that the attack on police is a reaction to Gandhi's statements. The deputy speaker insists that these actions represent a challenge to the rule of law and calls for a thorough investigation into the matter.

Highlighting the political backdrop, Momin criticizes Congress for their past treatment of Assam's current Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma. He attributes Gandhi's influence to the party's fear of Assam's progress under BJP rule and accuses Congress of reverting to the authoritarian tactics seen during the 1975 Emergency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

